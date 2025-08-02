Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $6,037,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ABG opened at $223.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

