Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Aviva PLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.93 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

