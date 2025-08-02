Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Village Super Market worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

