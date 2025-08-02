Wall Street Zen Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of KB opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

