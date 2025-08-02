Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $588.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.