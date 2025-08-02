What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Microsoft Q1 Earnings?

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader expects that the software giant will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.05 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $21.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. TD Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.8%

MSFT stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.88. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,733,827,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579,693 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

