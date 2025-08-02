What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for PAG Q4 Earnings?

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2026 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $168.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

