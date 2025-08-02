What is William Blair’s Estimate for Visa FY2025 Earnings?

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $11.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of V stock opened at $338.81 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

