Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

