Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.