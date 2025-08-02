Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

