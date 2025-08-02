Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $34.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 13.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,154,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

