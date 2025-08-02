Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after buying an additional 6,179,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 438,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

