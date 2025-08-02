XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 731 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

