1,270 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $259.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $263.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

