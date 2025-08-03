49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

