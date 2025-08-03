5T Wealth LLC Sells 509 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

5T Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,617,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Friday Financial increased its stake in Apple by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 16,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 31,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Apple Trading Down 2.5%

AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

