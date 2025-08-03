ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 12293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 281,562 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

