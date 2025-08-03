Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) vs. VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Financial Survey

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VistaGen Therapeutics and Adocia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adocia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Adocia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics $490,000.00 177.94 -$51.42 million ($1.66) -1.76 Adocia $13.12 million 16.44 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

Adocia has higher revenue and earnings than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics -6,777.08% -58.88% -52.38% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics beats Adocia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform provides molecular delivery of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide, as well as M1Pram, a combination of insulin M1 and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of diabetes and obesity comprising AdoShell Islets, an implant containing islets of Langerhans; AdOral Sema, an oral delivery of semaglutide; and AdoGel Sema for the long-term delivery of therapeutic agents. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

