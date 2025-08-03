Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

