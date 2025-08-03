AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

