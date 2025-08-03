Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $91.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

