Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,410,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488,492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,551,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

