Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

