Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 156,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

