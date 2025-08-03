Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 127.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

