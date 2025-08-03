Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 195,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,725,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,089,410,000 after buying an additional 484,714 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 156,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

