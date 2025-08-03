Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.