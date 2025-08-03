Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.