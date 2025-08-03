Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 126,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 11,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

