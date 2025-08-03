Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 17,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 67,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

