Analyzing IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) & Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and IperionX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.37 -$25.63 million ($16.50) -0.35 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

IperionX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Presidio Property Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Presidio Property Trust and IperionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IperionX has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.89%. Given IperionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IperionX is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -99.24% -10.54% -2.83% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IperionX beats Presidio Property Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

