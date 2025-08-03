Analyzing VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yelp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 0 0 1.67 VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yelp and VS MEDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Yelp presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 9.95% 19.42% 14.62% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yelp and VS MEDIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.41 billion 1.50 $132.85 million $2.08 15.90 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.30 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Summary

Yelp beats VS MEDIA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

