Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

