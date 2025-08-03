Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

