Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 157,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 107,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.4%

ACRE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

