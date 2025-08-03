argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $756.00

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $741.00 to $756.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on argenex in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.81.

argenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $673.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.11 and a 200-day moving average of $596.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. argenex has a 52 week low of $475.65 and a 52 week high of $689.13.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

