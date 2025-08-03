Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after buying an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,802,000 after buying an additional 241,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,240,000 after buying an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.57.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

