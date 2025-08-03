Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – July 31st

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, and Applied Digital are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.78. 10,260,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 25,145,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,126,215. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $72.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 94,092,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,233,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.04.

