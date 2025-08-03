Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 186,159 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,216,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 1,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 160,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.94. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.