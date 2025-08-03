Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

