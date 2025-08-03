AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get AT&T alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 6 17 1 2.72 T-Mobile US 1 12 9 3 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and T-Mobile US, as provided by MarketBeat.

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $29.66, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. T-Mobile US has a consensus price target of $256.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than AT&T.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. T-Mobile US pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AT&T pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T-Mobile US pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and T-Mobile US”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.34 billion 1.62 $10.95 billion $1.76 15.77 T-Mobile US $81.40 billion 3.28 $11.34 billion $10.60 22.38

T-Mobile US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 10.29% 13.36% 3.99% T-Mobile US 14.53% 19.68% 5.78%

Summary

T-Mobile US beats AT&T on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.