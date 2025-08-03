Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 30268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Auna to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC set a $7.90 price target on shares of Auna and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Auna Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Auna had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $281.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Auna S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUNA. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Auna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auna by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Auna by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,517,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 159,561 shares in the last quarter.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

