Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

