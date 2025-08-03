Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,289 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

