Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,700 Shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 116,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $215.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.32. Provident Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

