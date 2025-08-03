Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,798 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

