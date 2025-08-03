Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $84.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

