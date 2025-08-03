Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $75,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9%

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

