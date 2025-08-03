Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

Get alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Diageo, Cenovus Energy, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,946. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 5,725,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,309. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,131. Diageo has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 10,033,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,876,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,674. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $93.95. 512,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.71. 1,438,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,553. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.03.

